Charles Yu to speak at Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Acclaimed author Charles Yu will be holding an onstage interview at Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Yu, the man behind “Interior Chinatown” and writer for the HBO series “Westworld,” plans to discuss the Asian American experience, representation and stereotypes in film and television, and the unique power of science fiction to address the human condition.

Yu has also received the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Award and was nominated for two Writers Guild of America Awards for his work on “Westworld.” He has worked on shows for various networks like FX, AMC, and HBO.

The interview will be co-sponsored by the Department of English Visiting Writers Series. You can get tickets to the event here.