Conviction overturned for Franklin County man in animal cruelty case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A recent ruling made from the Virginia Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of Terry Eugene Michel, who was previously found guilty of felony animal cruelty for the shooting deaths of his two dogs, Colby and Caleb. The court’s decision, issued yesterday, April 15, 2025, highlighted significant errors in the trial court’s interpretation of animal cruelty laws.

In November 2023, a jury convicted Michel on two counts of felony animal cruelty, sentencing him to over six years in prison. The case stemmed from an incident in February 2023, when Michel confessed to killing his dogs, claiming he did so to “save his marriage.” The dogs were found shot in a wooded area, and a veterinary necropsy confirmed they died from gunshot wounds.

Court’s Findings

The appellate court found that the trial court erred in its application of Virginia Code § 3.2-6570, which defines animal cruelty. The law distinguishes between misdemeanor and felony offenses based on the severity of the actions taken against the animals. The court noted that the trial court failed to recognize that the term “kill” was not included in the felony statute, which instead referred to “inhumane injury” and “serious bodily injury.”

The court emphasized that for a felony conviction, the prosecution must prove that the defendant acted “cruelly” or inflicted “inhumane injury.” In this case, the evidence presented did not support the claim that Michel’s actions caused pain or suffering to the dogs, as they died instantly from the gunshots. The veterinary expert testified that the dogs did not suffer prior to their deaths, which undermined the prosecution’s argument for cruelty.

