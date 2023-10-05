Franklin County man accused of killing family dogs found guilty

Terry Eugene Michel, 58, arrested in connection with deaths of his dogs, who he reported stolen, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County man who confessed to killing his family’s two dogs back in February has been found guilty of all charges against him.

Those charges include two felony counts of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for filing a false police report, which he pled no contest to on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s trial, the Commonwealth’s attorney argued that Michel admitted to shooting and killing the dogs.

The defense said Michel suffered from ‘dissociation’ in the moment because of his PTSD.

The defense called expert criminal psychologist, Sharon Kelley, who said Michel was previously diagnosed with PTSD by the VA. She also said people with PTSD are more likely to dissociate from situations, which is what Michel told her happened when he killed the two dogs.

