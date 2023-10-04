Franklin County man accused of killing family dogs begins jury trial

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Day one of the jury trial for a Franklin County man who confessed to killing his family’s two dogs back in February started on Wednesday.

Terry Michel is charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for filing a false police report.

On Wednesday before the jury trial started, Michel pled no contest to the misdemeanor charge.

The Commonwealth began by arguing Terry Michel had admitted to shooting and killing his and his wife’s two dogs, Caleb and Colby during an interview with Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies.

During the interview, Michel told investigators he shot and killed the two dogs to “save his marriage” and the dogs were “separating him and his wife.”

The defense called expert criminal psychologist, Sharon Keeley to testify.

She said Michel was previously diagnosed with PTSD back in 2019, related to his time in the military.

She added that people with PTSD are more likely to dissociate from situations, which is what Michel told her happened when he killed the two dogs.

“It can affect memory. It can affect emotional experiences. It can affect your behavior and even small things like motor control,” said Kelley.

Both the Commonwealth and the defense finished calling witnesses on Wednesday.

The case is set to resume Thursday morning with both sides’ closing statements, then the jury will deliberate.