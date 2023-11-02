Franklin Co. man accused of killing family dogs sentenced

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Franklin County man who confessed to killing his family’s two dogs back in February has been sentenced.
According to the Franklin Co. Circuit Court Clerk, Terry Michel faces the following charges:
- Two felony counts of torturing or maiming a dog or cat
- Misdemeanor of false report of crime to police
Michel was sentenced to serve a total of 15 months.
We’re told he was sentenced to three years on both felony charges above, with two years and five months suspended. He’ll serve 7 months for each charge. For his misdemeanor charge, court staff said Michel got 12 months with 11 months suspended.