Mark Frye Celebrates 30 Years of Floral Artistry in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – A local floral designer known for everything from White House holiday decorations to show-stopping hotel displays is marking a major milestone.

Mark Frye, owner of Creative Occasions Flowers & Events, is celebrating 30 years in the floral and event design industry.

Over the past three decades, Frye has become a fixture in Virginia’s wedding and event scene — with a signature boutique style, national recognition, and a deep commitment to personalized service.

To celebrate the anniversary, Creative Occasions is hosting a vendor appreciation party and Open House on June 28th. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 111 E Lee Ave. in Vinton.

The studio has also unveiled a new logo and launched a yearlong giveaway, offering one lucky winner a floral arrangement each month for a year. Each arrangement is valued at $150.

Frye has worked on major events across Virginia and beyond, but some of his most high-profile contributions include serving as a seasonal White House decorator during the holidays and helping launch Hotel Roanoke’s annual “Fashions for Evergreens” event.

He’ll also be headlining two upcoming floral workshops that blend blooms with beverages:

Blossoms & Bourbon – With a Twist Sunday, June 29 | 3:00–4:30 p.m.at Hotel Roanoke The event includes a bourbon cocktail workshop with a local mixologist, followed by hands-on floral design with Frye.

Blossoms & Bubbly Thursday, July 25 | 6:00–7:00 p.m. at Our Daily Bread in Vinton Guests will create unique floral arrangements in purse-shaped containers while enjoying sparkling drinks and dinner specials.



Creative Occasions is encouraging past clients, community partners, and supporters to take part in the anniversary celebration.