Skip to main content
Fog icon
74º
Join Insider

Local News

Mark Frye Celebrates 30 Years of Floral Artistry in Roanoke

Frye has worked as a White House decorator during the holidays

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, VA – A local floral designer known for everything from White House holiday decorations to show-stopping hotel displays is marking a major milestone.

Mark Frye, owner of Creative Occasions Flowers & Events, is celebrating 30 years in the floral and event design industry.

Over the past three decades, Frye has become a fixture in Virginia’s wedding and event scene — with a signature boutique style, national recognition, and a deep commitment to personalized service.

To celebrate the anniversary, Creative Occasions is hosting a vendor appreciation party and Open House on June 28th. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 111 E Lee Ave. in Vinton.

The studio has also unveiled a new logo and launched a yearlong giveaway, offering one lucky winner a floral arrangement each month for a year. Each arrangement is valued at $150.

Frye has worked on major events across Virginia and beyond, but some of his most high-profile contributions include serving as a seasonal White House decorator during the holidays and helping launch Hotel Roanoke’s annual “Fashions for Evergreens” event.

He’ll also be headlining two upcoming floral workshops that blend blooms with beverages:

  • Blossoms & Bourbon – With a Twist
    • Sunday, June 29 | 3:00–4:30 p.m.at Hotel Roanoke
      • The event includes a bourbon cocktail workshop with a local mixologist, followed by hands-on floral design with Frye.
  • Blossoms & Bubbly
    • Thursday, July 25 | 6:00–7:00 p.m. at Our Daily Bread in Vinton
      • Guests will create unique floral arrangements in purse-shaped containers while enjoying sparkling drinks and dinner specials.

Creative Occasions is encouraging past clients, community partners, and supporters to take part in the anniversary celebration.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

TOP 10 DEALS