Clear the Shelters | Little Lucy is a pint-sized pup looking for a new home

Draper – Meet Lucy, a 5-year-old dachshund available for adoption at Healing Hearts Canine Rescue in Draper.

Healing Hearts describes Lucy as very sweet and good with other dogs and cats. This pint-sized pup loves being outside and running around.

Healing Hearts is currently working with Lucy on house training and leash walking to help her adjust to a new home.

If you’re interested in adopting Lucy contact Healing Hearts Canine Rescue here. An adoption applicant can be filled out here.

