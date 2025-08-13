Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
86º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Clear the Shelters | Little Lucy is a pint-sized pup looking for a new home

Meet Lucy, a 5-year-old dachshund available for adoption at Healing Hearts Canine Rescue in Draper.

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

Lucy Clear the Shelters (WSLS) (wsls2025)

Draper – Meet Lucy, a 5-year-old dachshund available for adoption at Healing Hearts Canine Rescue in Draper.

Healing Hearts describes Lucy as very sweet and good with other dogs and cats. This pint-sized pup loves being outside and running around.

Recommended Videos

Healing Hearts is currently working with Lucy on house training and leash walking to help her adjust to a new home.

If you’re interested in adopting Lucy contact Healing Hearts Canine Rescue here. An adoption applicant can be filled out here.

To see other adoptable pets visit our Clear the Shelters page.

Meet Lucy! What are sweet, beautiful girl! Lucy is 5 yr old dachshund. She is good with other dogs, doesn't pay much...

Posted by Healing Hearts Canine Rescue - PACC Rescue on Thursday, July 24, 2025

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos