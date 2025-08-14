Clear the Shelters |Hattie is a social butterfly searching for her new best friend

Meet Hattie, a beautiful 10-month-old Lab-terrier mix at the RCACP in Roanoke.

She loves other dogs and is very social.

She knows how to sit and would do well in an active family.

She is spayed and up to date on vaccines. There is no cost for adoption fee this month! The RCACP is waiving all adoption fees this month as part of Clear the Shelters.

They are having a special adoption event on Thursday because they are urgently full and need to find some of these pets a home.

You can go meet these pets at the event until 7 p.m. on Thursday. They have plenty of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.

Interested in adopting Hattie? Click here.