Clear the Shelters |Teddy looking for a cuddle buddy of his own

He‘s a 2-year-old Pit Bull who has been patiently waiting at Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption for 230 days.

He’s as smart as can be and knows commands, like ‘sit’ and ‘down,’ just by seeing hand signals.

He loves spending quality time with his favorite humans and other furry friends.

Interested in adopting Teddy? Click here.

