Historic N&W 611 steam locomotive back on the rails for scenic journeys through Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley

Goshen – Built in Appalachia in 1950, N&W 611 is still beloved around the world in 2025. The Queen of Steam returned to the rails Friday for passenger excursions, a highly anticipated return from the community and rail enthusiasts alike. That is part of the 611 magic; it’s a uniter that brings together a wide array of people who can appreciate a piece of history and celebrate what people can accomplish by working together.

People from around the world travel to Southwest Virginia to ride, or even just get a glimpse of the modern engineering marvel. WSLS 10 was aboard the 611 for a VIP ride in Goshen Thursday ahead of opening day. We spoke with a couple who came in from Indiana for the ride. Bill Miller of Frankfort Indiana said he and his wife have a special love of the 611 because of it’s ties to historic rail shops in Frankfort. They were among several who traveled from out of state to enjoy the ride.

Larry Hypes, a passenger from Riner, was aboard Thursday doting on the Steam of Queen.

“She’s two years older than I am. I’ve always liked older women,” Hypes laughed. “So we have the 611 here, one of my favorite ladies. England has the queen but we have the Queen of Steam and we’ll take it.”

10-year-old Tyler Downey from Craigsville rides the 611 with his grandmother. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The 611 attracts fans of all ages, including 10-year-old Tyler Downey from Craigsville who was excited to ride the train he’s been waving at for years as it roars by his home.

Watch his story here and see his excitement when he was surprised with a ticket.

All aboard the 611! I'm in Goshen getting ready to take the first ride of the 2025 611 Fall Excursion season! Excursions... Posted by Rachel Lucas WSLS 10 News on Thursday, September 25, 2025

The Virginia Scenic Railway has announced the partnership in July with the Virginia Museum of Transportation, the Steam Railroading Institute and the Virginia Mechanical Preservation Society to bring the legendary Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam locomotive back into service for the fall.

The 1950-built N&W 611, widely regarded as one of the finest steam locomotives ever made, will lead a series of passenger excursions called the Shenandoah Valley Limited. The trips will run for five consecutive weekends starting Sept. 26, 2025.

The N&W 611 is the only surviving Class J 4-8-4 steam locomotive. It originally served from 1950 until its retirement in 1959. It was built in the N&W’s East End Shops in Roanoke, Virginia. The historic steam locomotive was recognized as a National Mechanical Engineering Landmark during a special ceremony today ahead of the VIP run Thursday. Now owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation, the locomotive is the official steam locomotive of Virginia, a National Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Steve Powell, president of the Buckingham Branch Railroad which operates the Virginia Scenic Railway, said, “We are excited to partner with new and old friends to bring back the thrill of mainline steam excursions through the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. The return of the N&W 611 is sure to bring joy to all who see and ride it.”

Due to the expected large number of carriages, the excursions will begin and end at the custom-built Victoria Station in Goshen, Virginia. Passengers will enjoy a round-trip journey through the scenic rolling hills, forests and fields of the Shenandoah Valley.

Goshen is a small town in Rockbridge County with a population of only 400 people. The towns Mayor Tom McCraw said hosting the excursions brings a critical economic boom to the small town, and has really put Goshen on the map.

The Steam Railroading Institute and Virginia Scenic Railway will provide passenger coaches with seating options including Coach, Premium Coach, Table Class and Dome Class. Ticket are still available for purchase Virginia Scenic Railway website.