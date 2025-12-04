Danville Police Department hosts Annual Toy Drive

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are asking for your help to make the holidays extra special for local kids. The department’s annual toy drive is called Santa’s Blue Elves, and for years, it has ensured hundreds of local children receive a present to open Christmas morning. They are hosting toy drives on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s drive runs until 6 p.m. at the Target on Holt Garrison Parkway, and Friday’s will run from 4-6 p.m. at the Walmart on Mount Cross Road. You can also donate at the department’s headquarters at One Community Way through Dec. 18. Toys must be in new condition in their original packaging with original tags.