DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive.

Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place boxes in cars. Organizers ask those who arrive to remain in their cars and follow directions from staff.

Danville officials say it will be first come, first serve, and supplies are limited.