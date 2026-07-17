Healthwatch: Pediatricians say now is the time for back-to-school vaccines

Jeremiah Young, 11, receives one of a series of vaccinations during his back-to-school physical exam with Dr. Janice Bacon, Aug. 14, 2020, while at the Community Health Care Center on the Tougaloo College campus in Tougaloo, Miss. A Black primary care physician practicing in Mississippi for nearly four decades, Bacon works at an all-African American-run trio of community health centers in Hinds County, where the population is overwhelmingly Black and where the most coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ROANOKE, Va. – With the back-to-school season approaching, many families have already started preparing their children for the start of a new school year.

One important step is making sure children are up to date on the vaccinations required to attend school.

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According to Ryan Fulton, the section chief for outpatient pediatrics at Carilion Clinic, many of the major vaccine milestones come before kindergarten, middle school and high school.

“Focusing on children specifically between four and five, the kids between 11 and 12 and older teenagers between 11th and 12th grade because they’re requiring the meningitis vaccine,” Fulton said. “Seventh graders are requiring a tetanus vaccine, and kindergartners are requiring their boosters to get into kindergarten.”

Fulton said the vaccination requirements for children vary by age and grade level, so it is crucial for parents to review their child’s needs prior to the school year starting.

He said students must meet state vaccination requirements to attend school, so families should not wait to schedule appointments.

To help avoid delays, Fulton suggested scheduling an appointment with the pediatrician now to make sure children receive any required immunizations before classes begin.

For more summer check-up information, visit the Carilion Clinic’s Back to School Checkup Page.

To see the full list of immunizations required for your child, visit the Virginia Department of Health.