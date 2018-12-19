What led to the murder of Ashley Bayne, family explains

Photos provided by Stephanie Clark. Left-most two photos are at from Clark's wedding.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Ashley Bayne, a 31-year-old mother of three, was killed by a man with whom she was previously in a relationship, according to her aunt, Stephanie Clark.

Clark told 10 News that Ashley was previously in a relationship with James Bayne, the man police say killed her before killing himself on Wednesday morning, according to State Police.

Police say, despite having the same last name, the two were never married.

He had manipulated her into not talking to her family, according to Clark.

Ashley was in a relationship with James for a few years, but last month Clark says Ashley ended the relationship.

Ashley then reconnected and made amends with her family at Clark's wedding just two weeks ago.

Clark said James was not happy and continued to harass Ashley, including showing up at her workplace last week and also at a family member's house.

He would not stop calling and texting Ashley, according to Clark.

She said that Ashley woke up with 30 text messages from James Wednesday morning.

After working the overnight shift at WestRock, at 6 a.m. Wednesday, James went to Craig Botetourt Electric Cooperative, where Ashley worked, and killed her outside, according to Clark.

Clark wasn't sure if he followed Ashley there or just went there looking for her.

Ashley and her family are lifelong residents of the area. She previously worked at the Homestead for many years, according to Clark.

Clark did specify that the father of Ashley's three kids was not involved in this situation in any way and that Ashley had a good relationship with him and shared custody of their children.

