Matthew: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Mathew is a very energetic and loving child. He loves to draw, play on electronics and playing outside. The 14-year old gets along well with other children and follows simple request well. He enjoys working puzzles, coloring, writing on his white board, and watching learning videos.

Mathew's favorite character is Scooby-Doo. He is learning basic sign language and will sign "I love you" without being prompted. Mathew enjoys helping with folding and putting away his laundry and making his own bed. He is very good with operating electronic devices and knows how to go online and search for age-appropriate games and videos.

Will you be the family who assists Mathew in becoming all he can be?

If you would like to learn more about Matthew or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

