Justice delayed? In wealthy California town, officer kills 2

Diane Wilson holds a photo of her son Tyrell Wilson, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in North Las Vegas, who was was shot and killed by Police Officer Andrew Hall in Danville, Calif., on March 11. Two fatal shootings by Hall in the wealthy San Francisco suburb have cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DANVILLE, Calif. – Two fatal shootings by the same police officer in a wealthy San Francisco suburb have cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences.

Felony charges were announced last month against Officer Andrew Hall, of the Danville Police Department, for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man in 2018.

The April 21 indictment came more than two years after the shooting of Laudemer Arboleda, and one day after a jury convicted Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of killing George Floyd.

It also came six weeks too late for Tyrell Wilson, who was shot and killed by Hall in March.

“Why did it take so long for the DA to file charges?” asked Wilson’s mother, Diane. Just a few weeks sooner, Hall would have been off the streets and, she said: “Tyrell would still be here with us now.”

Danville is a town of multimillion-dollar homes that tops lists of the safest places to live in California. Many of the questions residents are now posing echo those America is asking of policing nationwide. Was the officer’s use of deadly force justified or excessive?

Was the officer held accountable? And did racism play a role when Hall, who is white, shot nine bullets into Arboleda, an unarmed Filipino man, in 2018, or when he fired a single shot to the head of Wilson, a Black homeless man?

Wilson’s March 11 shooting occurred after police received calls about someone throwing rocks off a freeway overpass.

