After featuring in One Good Thing, volunteers keep on giving

In this photo provided by Henning Sac, Bonifaz Diaz rides through the streets of Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Diaz has pedaled thousands of miles to carry books that people can barter for bags of a cereal mix aimed at providing relief to families suffering chronic malnutrition.

For more than a year, The Associated Press has been bringing you “One Good Thing” — stories highlighting good deeds done by individuals to brighten others' days during trying times.

Usually, their stories don't end there. They keep volunteering their time, energy and resources to help people in need, even if their own lives were also turned upside down by a pandemic that has killed and sickened millions around the world. Sometimes they've received recognition for their service, or seen support and donations roll in as a result of the publicity.

Today we check in with several of those heroes and update their stories.

In February we brought you the story of Bonifaz Díaz. He biked in and around the Guatemalan highlands city of Quetzaltenango with his saddlebags filled with donated books to barter for an oatmeal-like cereal mix, Incaparina, that an NGO was using to feed nearly 400 children in need.

Díaz is still covering around 90 miles (150 kilometers) per week in the city at a lung-busting 7,640 feet (2,330 meters) above sea level. Mostly, he makes his trips in the morning because it's the rainy season and storms typically roll in in the afternoon. He figures he collects about 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of Incaparina a week, enough to keep the malnutrition program going.

Díaz had worried that the barter donations could dry up as pandemic lockdowns eased in the country, but the opposite turned out to be the case: Donor interest has surged, three other cyclists have joined him since February, and a local cycle shop is now doing maintenance on their bikes for free.

“My fear was that once they started being less afraid (of the coronavirus), people wouldn’t feel as committed,” Díaz said. “But the project has been getting stronger because people participate.”

