Woman donates kidney to hubby's ex-wife days after wedding

Two days after Debby-Neal Strickland, front left, and Jim Strickland were married in November, Debby donated a kidney to James' ex-wife Mylaen Merthe, center back, as the three get together Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at a restaurant in Ocala, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ten years after their first date, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a cream-colored lace gown and married her longtime sweetheart at their Florida church. Two days later, she put on a hospital gown and donated a kidney to Mylaen Merthe — her new husband’s ex-wife.

An unusual story? Yes. But the tale of Jim Strickland and his two wives is a testament to how love and compassion can triumph over division.

Mylaen, 59, had long struggled with kidney disease. By last year, she was ghostly pale with dark circles under her eyes, dragging herself through the workday with no energy. By the time she was admitted to the hospital in November, her kidneys were only functioning at 8%.

Her brother offered to donate a kidney, but wasn’t a match so Debby volunteered.

Jim and Mylaen have been divorced nearly two decades, but they got along well as they raised their two children, and as Jim fell in love with 56-year-old Debby. The women were friendly at family gatherings, though not especially close.

And Debby knew that Mylaen was about to become a grandmother for the first time — her daughter was pregnant.

She imagined Mylaen’s daughter giving birth, “and her mom not being there. I just couldn’t not try to change that,” she said. “God told me, ‘You’re a match and you need to do this.'”

Giving is what Debby and Jim do. At their home in Ocala, they are raising six children — a 6-year-old girl with autism and five teenagers. Some are Debby’s biological grandchildren and some they are fostering.

