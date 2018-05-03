9 victims of military plane crash identified

Emergency responders move equipment across Route 21 where an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed May 2, 2018 in Port Wentworth, Georgia. The 50-year-old plane, belonging to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, crashed near the coastal…

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Puerto Rico National Guard released the names of the nine men who died in Wednesday's plane crash.

The nine men had a combined 167 years of service.

Maj. José R. Román Rosado - The pilot from Manati, Puerto Rico, had 18 years of service. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Maj. Carlos Pérez Serra - The navigator from Canóvanas, Puerto Rico, had 23 years of service. He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter. 1st Lt. David Albandoz - The co-pilot from Puerto Rico, who was living in Madison, Alabama, had 21 years of service. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini - The mechanic from Canóvanas, Puerto Rico, had 21 years of service. He is survived by two daughters and a son. Master Sgt. Jean Audriffred, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, had 16 years of service. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Master Sgt. Mario Braña - The flight engineer from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, had 17 years of service. He is survived by his mother and daughter. Master Sgt. Victor Colón, from Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, had 22 years of service. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Master Sgt. Eric Circuns - The loadmaster from Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, had 31 years of service. He is survived by his wife, two stepdaughters and son. Senior Airman Robert Espada, from Salina, Puerto Rico, had three years of service and is survived by his grandmother.

The crash happened near Hilton Head Airport in Savannah, Georgia.

