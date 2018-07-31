Armed homeowner killed by police was Vietnam vet

AURORA, Colo. - A 73-year-old man who shot and killed an intruder in his home was then shot and killed by a responding police officer in Colorado, according to 9News.

A family member told the NBC station that the homeowner was Richard Black, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

Police say Black shot and killed the intruder in his home early Monday morning, but was then shot by an officer with the Aurora Police Department.

Black was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A child was also taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, caused by the intruder, according to the Police Department.

Police have not yet released the identity of either the homeowner or the intruder.

The officer who shot the homeowner is now administrative reassignment with pay, according to police.

