Minnesota law enforcement officials throw new K-9 a puppy shower

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement officials in Rochester, Minnesota have welcomed their newest K-9 member by throwing him a puppy shower.

Hulk, the three-month-old black lab was adopted from a local shelter by the Rochester police and Olmsted Sheriff's Department.

Hulk will be trained to become a member of the K-9 team, and he seems to be a pretty smart dog already.

Instead of gifts and chewy toys, Hulk's requesting monetary donations to the Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation for his training as a deputy.

NBC News