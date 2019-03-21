Mortgage mistakes to avoid

If you've ever applied for a mortgage, you know that little mistakes can turn into big problems. If there's a mortgage in your future, here are some things to keep in mind to save you money and avoid headaches.

First, check your credit report before you go to a lender. Pull your credit history six months to a year in advance and fix any problems.

Second, get pre-approved. It saves a lot of headaches when you talk to sellers.

Finally, shop around. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, nearly half of borrowers don't shop for a mortgage. All banks have different rates, so shop around for the best.

