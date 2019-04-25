New workplace rules may ban handshakes to avoid sexual harassment claims

MIAMI, Fl. - Handshakes could soon be banned in the workplace as a way to avoid expensive sexual harassment claims.

According to The Sun, employers could ban the simple greeting as a way to make sure there is no kind of inappropriate touching between co-workers.

Kate Palmer, a manager with the HR consulting firm Peninsula, believes companies could completely ban any physical contact so there are no grey areas, according to WPLG Local 10.

“Whether that’s going too far or not is a question I would pose because it’s contextual. Does shaking someone’s hand go too far?" said Palmer.

Palmer said a handshake is “probably safe” unless an employer bans it, then it is a rule that needs to be followed.

According to The Sun's report, a recent survey of 2,000 adults showed three out of four people wanted a complete ban on physical contact on the job.

