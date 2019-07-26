Woman nearly loses leg from infection she got in a Pigeon Forge hot tub

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana woman says she's lucky to be alive and walking after contracting an aggressive infection in a hot tub several months ago while vacationing in Tennessee, according to WISH.

Taylor Bryant, 26, of Indianapolis, and her family were vacationing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, when doctors say she likely was infected from the hot tub, according to RTV6.

WISH reports that her medical records show she was diagnosed with cellulitis, which can be life-threatening.

What started as nausea and cramping in her leg turned to incredible pain and swelling.

Bryant told WISH the pain was worse than labor.

By the time she returned home from vacation, the infection had worsened and a blistery rash covered her leg.

After two different antibiotics didn't knock out the infection, she saw a specialist and was hospitalized for four days.

“I thought I was going to lose my leg,” Bryant told WISH.

Her body finally responded to several weeks of intravenous antibiotics.

Now, Bryant is still recovering and monitoring the swelling in her leg.

Skin infections like this are also called "hot tub rash," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends removing swimsuits immediately after using a hot tub and showering with soap. In addition, it's important to be aware of pH and disinfectant levels in pools and hot tubs.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.