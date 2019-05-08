Need help with your small business? Free workshops Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - Starting and running a small business can be tough, often with not a lot of resources to help. Thursday, local business owners will get the opportunity to get the help they need. Roanoke SCORE and Richmond SBA will give local entrepreneurs the opportunity to get answers to their financial, marketing, and negotiation questions with their National Small Business Week Workshop Series on May 9 at three Roanoke Regional Libraries. Speakers will cover a range of topics, including: SBA financial resources, making social media marketing work for business, and mastering business negotiations for success.

Featured at the presentation will be John Lusher, President of The Social Buzz Lab; Allan Tsang, Master Negotiation Coach with 88owls.com, and Marci Posey, Economic Development Specialist, with the SBA.



“Marketing and finance issues are some of the most difficult problems that new and growing small business owners face,” says Roanoke SCORE Chapter Chair, Bruce Harrison. “Business owners need to hone their negotiation skills to drive successful outcomes. We put together this workshop honoring National Small Business Week specifically to help answer their questions, so they can focus on other challenges and opportunities,” Harrison said.



The locations, times and registration links for the workshops on May 9th are:

These workshops are the latest in a series of such seminars held by Roanoke SCORE to assist local business owners. Previous seminars addressed business plans for new enterprises and getting a business validated on Google.



For more information about these workshops email: arleen.boyd@scorevolunteer.org or call Arleen Boyd, Roanoke Chapter Outreach, directly at 808-594-9253.

