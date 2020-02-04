‘Unchallenged evil spreads like a virus.’ Sen. Tim Kaine announces his intention to convict President Trump

WASHINGTON – Sen. Tim Kaine, who represents Virginia, announced on Tuesday that he’ll vote on Wednesday to convict President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.

This news certainly comes as no surprise as Kaine was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, challenging Trump.

“Unchallenged evil spreads like a virus. We have allowed a toxic President to infect the Senate and warp its behavior. An acquittal will lead to worse conduct. I will not be part of this continual degradation of public trust. Thus, I will vote to convict President Trump,” Kaine tweeted on Tuesday.

Kaine also posted the full video from his time on the floor to Facebook.