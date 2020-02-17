'Virginians deserve better’: Republican Virginia state senator announces run for governor

RICHMOND, Va. – The first Republican in Virginia has announced her intention to be the next governor of Virginia.

On Monday afternoon, on the steps of the Virginia State Capitol, Sen. Amanda Chase, who represents Virginia’s 11th Senate District, announced her candidacy.

Posted by Senator Amanda Chase on Monday, February 17, 2020

Her district includes all of Amelia County and Colonial Heights, as well as most of Chesterfield County. She was first elected in 2015 to the Virginia State Senate.

Chase, a small business owner, grew up in Bon Air, Virginia, where she graduated from Monacan High School in 1988. Four years later, she graduated from Virginia Tech with a business degree, double majoring in corporate finance and business management.

She and her husband, Michael, have four children and live in Chesterfield County.

Posted by Senator Amanda Chase on Monday, February 17, 2020

On the Democratic side, Gov. Ralph Northam is not able to run again because of Constitutional law.

Seeking the Democratic nomination for governor are Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring.