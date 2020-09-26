73ºF

Politics

President Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court nomination

This comes a little over a week after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Amy Coney Barrett
Amy Coney Barrett (WSLS 10)

President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court nomination on Saturday a little over a week after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

Trump chose conservative Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nomination choice, which many senior Republican sources claimed earlier in the week was who the president intended to pick for the empty seat.

On Friday night, Trump hinted to this during his rally in Newport News when he said his nominee pick will be a woman.

Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor from Indiana who is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon, Justice Antonin Scalia.

