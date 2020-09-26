President Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court nomination

President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court nomination on Saturday a little over a week after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

Trump chose conservative Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nomination choice, which many senior Republican sources claimed earlier in the week was who the president intended to pick for the empty seat.

On Friday night, Trump hinted to this during his rally in Newport News when he said his nominee pick will be a woman.

Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor from Indiana who is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon, Justice Antonin Scalia.