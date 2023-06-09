Who is Larry Elder, Republican candidate for president?

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Republican presidential candidate radio show host Larry Elder speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. In the coming weeks, at least four additional candidates are expected to launch their own presidential campaigns, joining a field that already includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy and Elder. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

While the 2024 presidential election already features several candidates who have extensive experience holding political offices, Larry Elder certainly doesn’t fit that mold.

In his case, Elder hopes that might actually be a boon for him with voters after announcing his candidacy for president on April 20.

The 71-year-old Elder is familiar with the political world, but he comes from a much different perspective after spending a good portion of his life as a conservative talk show host and commentator.

Elder also is an author and former attorney.

In 2021, Elder did attempt to get into a political office when he announced his candidacy in a recall election to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

After being defeated in that recall election, Elder opted against running against Newsom in California’s 2022 gubernatorial election.

Now, Elder is throwing his hat into the ring for the nation’s top political office.