56º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

Alleghany County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find the results for Alleghany County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Senate District 3 race, the House of Delegates District 37 race, the race for sheriff, and the member school board race.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Alleghany Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head(R)
00%
Jade D Harris(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

House of Delegates District 37 - Alleghany Co

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

Alleghany County Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin W. Hall *(R)
00%
Bradley D. Armentrout (I)
00%
Kyle Matt Moore (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

Alleghany County Member School Board

Candidate

Votes

%

John B. Littleton *
00%
Richard A. Shull (I)
00%
Robert J. "Bob" Umstead (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

Local Races that Matter

Find more election coverage here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email