Virginia House of Delegates general election results for District 37 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia House of Delegates District 37 race here.

Terry L. Austin (R) and Stephanie R. Clark (D) are vying for the Virginia House of Delegates District 37 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Botetourt County, Alleghany County, Buena Vista, Lexington, Craig County, Covington, and a portion of Rockbridge County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 37 race below.

