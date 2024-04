Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session Monday with no explanation

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Thomas is absent from the court Monday with no explanation. The 75-year-old Thomas also is not participating remotely in arguments, as justices sometimes do when they are ill or otherwise cant be there in person. Chief Justice John Roberts announced Thomas absence, saying that his colleague would still participate in the days cases, based on the briefs and the transcripts of the arguments. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was absent from the court Monday with no explanation.

Thomas, 75, also was not participating remotely in arguments, as justices sometimes do when they are ill or otherwise can't be there in person.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced Thomas' absence, saying that his colleague would still participate in the day's cases, based on the briefs and transcripts of the arguments. The court sometimes, but not always, says when a justice is out sick.

Thomas was hospitalized two years ago with an infection, causing him to miss several court sessions. He took part in the cases then, too.

He is the longest serving of the current justices, joining the Supreme Court in 1991.