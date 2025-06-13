Skip to main content
Politics

Republican Primary Results for local offices on June 17, 2025

In our region, there are eight Republican primaries and no Democratic primaries

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Decision 2025 (Graham Media Group)

In addition to the statewide races and several House of Delegates primaries, locally, we have eight offices holding Republican primaries.

Our region does not have any local offices with Democratic primaries.

Local Office Primaries

Board of Supervisors - Bedford Co - Dist 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Charla Bansley
Charla Bansley*(R)
00%
Brent Epperson
Brent Epperson(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Board of Supervisors - Botetourt Co - Amsterdam Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Dirk Padgett
Dirk Padgett(R)
00%
Tim Snyder
Tim Snyder(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Board of Supervisors - Botetourt Co - Buchanan Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Amy White
Amy White*(R)
00%
Linda Rottman
Linda Rottman(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Board of Supervisors - Carroll Co - Laurel Fork Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Jody Early III*(R)
00%
David Riggen(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Board of Supervisors - Craig Co - Simmonsville Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Jason Matyas
Jason Matyas*(R)
00%
Shaun VanDyke
Shaun VanDyke(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Board of Supervisors - Floyd County - Dist E

Candidate

Votes

%

Kalinda Bechtold*(R)
00%
Walter Phillips(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Board of Supervisors - Grayson Co - Wilson Dist

Candidate

Votes

%

Sandy Cunningham III
Sandy Cunningham III(R)
00%
Brian Hyder
Brian Hyder(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Board of Supervisors - Montgomery Co - Dist D

Candidate

Votes

%

Todd King
Todd King*(R)
00%
Dale Buckner
Dale Buckner(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Find All Results

