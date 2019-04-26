Olympic skater Michelle Kwan joins Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan will be joining former Vice President Joe Biden's newly announced campaign for the 2020 presidential election.

Biden officially announced the campaign, "Biden for President" Thursday along with a release announcing the senior campaign team.

Kwan will serve as surrogate director for the campaign.

Kwan took to Instagram, writing that she is "thrilled" Biden is running for president.

The world champion figure skater also worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign in the area of voter outreach.

