Trump to speak at 'Salute to Service' dinner at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. - President Trump will soon be on his way to our region. He'll attend a special dinner at The Greenbrier Tuesday evening.

This is the fifth time Trump has visited White Sulphur Springs since getting elected. He's scheduled to speak at a formal event, the “Salute to Service” dinner.

It's part of the rebranding of the annual PGA golf tournament.

The White House has not given any indication of what he will talk about, although we expect him to show gratitude to our men and women in the military so close to July 4th.

The Greenbrier Classic has been renamed A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. This is a huge event for the area, bringing in thousands of people. The tournament starts Thursday.

Here's a look at Trump's schedule:

12:45 p.m. - Trump: lunch with Sec. of Defense James Mattis

Around 5 p.m. - Trump: leaves the DC area

Around 6 p.m. - Trump arrives in West Virginia

Around 6:30 p.m. - Trump makes remarks at dinner

Around 7:30 p.m. - Trump leaves Greenbrier

It's a fairly quick trip.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice commented on Monday that the president’s trips there show that West Virginia is staying in the public eye.

