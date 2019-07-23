Two Southwest Virginia natives return to 'American Ninja Warrior' for the finals, one advances

ROANOKE, Va. - Monday was an exciting night for two Southwest Virginia natives as "American Ninja Warrior" returned to Atlanta for the city finals, and the two proudly represented the Commonwealth.

Brookneal native and Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton became the first ninja to go to the back half of the course-but unfortunately fell on the eighth and newest obstacle.

He previously completed the entire course in his rookie year. Singleton has been working out five to six days a week for the past year and a half to make it on the show. He has plans to become a youth pastor and plans to go back to divinity school this fall. He says he looks forward to taking on the course again.

By the end of the night, Josiah, known on the show as the “Country Boy Ninja” did not make the top 12 to move on to the next round. However, a 19-year-old from Blacksburg, and the youngest in the competition may climb his way to the top of the pack.

Even though Jody Freeman fell during the last obstacle he will advance to the national finals, and took the seventh spot of the night.

Freeman was born prematurely and had health issues as a child but has been training for years so he could compete. Freeman was first inspired to try out for "American Ninja Warrior" when he was 12 years old after he watched the show on TV. The very next year, he began climbing.

At 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 115 pounds, Freeman says he's worked hard to gain strength.

Congratulations to both men for getting this far!

