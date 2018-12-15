Vinton family displaced after Saturday morning fire

Vinton, Va - A Vinton family of four is unable to return to their home after a fire Saturday morning.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Crestview Avenue after they received a call about the fire.

First arriving crews found light smoke coming from the basement and the back of the house.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes. The family is displaced, and according to Roanoke County fire officials are staying with family in the area.

There were no injuries to people or pets.

Crews from Vinton, Mount Pleasant, North County, and the City of Roanoke responded to the fire.

The fire is believed to have been electrical in nature, however, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause. There is no estimate on damages at this time.

The house did have working smoke alarms, however, the family was aware of the fire before they sounded.

