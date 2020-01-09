43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

43ºF

Virginia

Southwest Virginia police officer hospitalized after exposure to unknown substance

As a precaution, Chilhowie Town Hall has been closed

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Chilhowie, Smyth County, Southwest Virginia, Crime
photo

CHILHOWIE, Va. – A Chilhowie police officer is in the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance confiscated during an arrest, according to the town.

At about noon, while processing the evidence from an arrest Wednesday evening, a small amount of the substance was released and an officer was exposed.

Following protocol, that officer was taken to a hospital.

As a precaution, the Chilhowie Town Hall, including the Chilhowie Police Department, has been closed pending further investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: