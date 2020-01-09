Southwest Virginia police officer hospitalized after exposure to unknown substance

CHILHOWIE, Va. – A Chilhowie police officer is in the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance confiscated during an arrest, according to the town.

At about noon, while processing the evidence from an arrest Wednesday evening, a small amount of the substance was released and an officer was exposed.

Following protocol, that officer was taken to a hospital.

As a precaution, the Chilhowie Town Hall, including the Chilhowie Police Department, has been closed pending further investigation by the Virginia State Police.