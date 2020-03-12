64ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

64ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 6 new cases, now has 15 ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases

Southwest Virginia still has 0 cases

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus
Local colleges, universities cancel classes amid coronavirus concerns
Local colleges, universities cancel classes amid coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 15 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 12, 2020.

Southwest Virginia remains the only one of Virginia’s five regions, as defined by the Virginia Department of Health, to have 0 cases.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

10 are in Northern Virginia, two are in Eastern Virginia, two are in Central Virginia and one is in Northwest Virginia.

Virginia has now seen 117 negative COVID-19 test results.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

We will update this story as we learn more about these six new cases.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: