Virginia sees 6 new cases, now has 15 ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 15 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 12, 2020.

Southwest Virginia remains the only one of Virginia’s five regions, as defined by the Virginia Department of Health, to have 0 cases.

10 are in Northern Virginia, two are in Eastern Virginia, two are in Central Virginia and one is in Northwest Virginia.

Virginia has now seen 117 negative COVID-19 test results.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

We will update this story as we learn more about these six new cases.