64 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 462 total statewide
13 coronavirus-related deaths reported so far in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 462 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 26.
Thursday’s 462 cases mark an increase from 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.
Thursday’s 460 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include:
- One person in Bedford County
- A Rockbridge County woman in her 70s
Here’s a breakdown of the 64 new cases:
- Eight new cases in Arlington
- Eight new cases in James City County
- Eight new cases in Loudoun County
- Five new cases in Alexandria
- Four new cases in Newport News
- Four new cases in Prince William County
- Three new cases in Fairfax County
- Three new cases in Charlottesville
- Three new cases in Virginia Beach
- Two new cases in Fluvanna County
- Two new cases in Albemarle County
- One new case in Lynchburg
- One new case in Harrisonburg
- One new case in Chesapeake
- One new case in Chesterfield County
- One new case in Hampton
- One new case in Henrico County
- One new case in Warren County
- One new case in Norfolk
- One new case in Poquoson
- One new case in York County
- One new case in Amelia County
- One new case in Manassas
- One new case in Stafford County
- One new case in Richmond
- One new case in Louisa County
The reason the list above contains 65, not 64 cases is because in Thursday’s noon update a case previously reported in Spotsylvania County was no longer reported in that county.
Lorrie Andrew-Spear with the Virginia Department of Health previously told 10 News that, “Numbers on the website are preliminary, and this change was due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected, which decreased the numbers in those districts.”
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Tuesday at noon, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 5,370 people have been tested.
