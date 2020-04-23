Gov. Northam extends ban on elective surgeries, closure of DMV offices

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Northam announced that he is extending parts of his public health emergency.

He extended the current ban on elective surgeries by one week, until May 1, and the closure of DMV public-facing offices by two weeks, until May 11.

Virginia State Police are directed to continue suspending the enforcement of motor vehicle inspections and take several additional measures through July 31.

The ban on elective surgeries will continue while Northam and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver continue to evaluate, in conjunction with hospitals and other medical facilities, how to safely ease restrictions on non-essential medical procedures, and the availability of personal protective equipment.

“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our frontline medical staff have the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” said Northam. “We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies. We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly.”

The public health emergency order does not apply to any procedure if the delay would cause harm to a patient.

Futhermore, the order also does not apply to outpatient visits in hospital-based clinics, family planning services, or emergency needs.

Click here to see the answers to some frequently asked questions regarding Public Health Emergency Order Two.

With regards to the DMV public closures, the validity of driver’s licenses and vehicle credentials that were due to expire will now be valid through July 31.

Virginians who need to renew a license or vehicle registration are encouraged to do so online