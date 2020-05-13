Virginia sees 946 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 26,746 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 26,746 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 13.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Wednesday’s total of 26,746 cases marks an increase from 25,800 on Tuesday, 25,070 on Monday 24,081 on Sunday, Saturday’s total of 23,196, Friday’s total of 22,342, 21,570 on Thursday, 20,985 on Wednesday.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 180,084 testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.