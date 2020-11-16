Virginia sees 2,677 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 204,637 statewide

Published: November 16, 2020, 9:00 am Updated: November 16, 2020, 10:29 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 16, Virginia is now reporting 204,637 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

The 2,677 new coronavirus cases included in Monday’s data is due to catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the 2,677 coronavirus cases reported Monday:

397 new cases in Fairfax County

220 new cases in Virginia Beach

202 new cases in Prince William County

122 new cases in Chesterfield County

93 new cases in Norfolk

84 new cases in Loudoun County

82 new cases in Arlington County

81 new cases in Henrico County

63 new cases in Alexandria and Hanover County

59 new cases in Newport News

56 new cases in Hampton

55 new cases in Stafford County

53 new cases in Culpeper County and Chesapeake

44 new cases in Richmond

43 new cases in Lynchburg

40 new cases in Spotsylvania County

38 new cases in Montgomery County

33 new cases in Tazewell County

32 new cases in Washington County

31 new cases in Wythe County

29 new cases in Halifax County

27 new cases in Fauquier County

26 new cases in Bedford County

25 new cases in Danville

24 new cases in Portsmouth

23 new cases in James City County

22 new cases in Wise County and Campbell County

19 new cases in Franklin County

18 new cases in Frederick County, Powhatan County and Pittsylvania County

16 new cases in Charlottesville and Rockingham County

15 new cases in Carroll County and Buchanan County

14 new cases in Albemarle County and York County

13 new cases in Prince George County

12 new cases in Suffolk, Buena Vista and Roanoke

11 new cases in Manassas, Patrick County, Waynesboro and Colonial Heights

10 new cases in Amherst County

9 new cases in Pulaski County, Augusta County, Harrisonburg and Williamsburg

8 new cases in Henry County, Smyth County, Martinsville, King George County and Northumberland County

7 new cases in Shenandoah County, Russell County, Radford and Goochland County

6 new cases in Fredericksburg, Nottoway County, Bristol and Petersburg

5 new cases in Lee County, Isle of Wight County, Grayson County, Rockbridge County, Giles County, Prince Edward County and Dinwiddie County

4 new cases in Appomattox County, Louisa County, Galax, Charles City County and Staunton

3 new cases in Roanoke County, Greene County, Winchester, Fluvanna County, Fairfax, Warren County, Accomack County, Richmond County, King William County, Hopewell, Clarke County, Nelson County, Caroline County and Bath County

2 new cases in Scott County, Lexington, Madison County, Amelia County, Franklin, Mecklenburg County, Northampton County, Sussex County, Lancaster County, Page County and Greensville County

1 new case in Salem, Gloucester County, Southampton County, Floyd County, Orange County, Essex County, Botetourt County, Bland County, Buckingham County, Middlesex County and Brunswick County

Alleghany County has decreased by one case

Monday’s total of 204,637 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 201,960 cases.

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,180,853 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.