Virginia sees 2,677 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 204,637 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 16, Virginia is now reporting 204,637 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
The 2,677 new coronavirus cases included in Monday’s data is due to catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.
Here is a breakdown of the 2,677 coronavirus cases reported Monday:
- 397 new cases in Fairfax County
- 220 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 202 new cases in Prince William County
- 122 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 93 new cases in Norfolk
- 84 new cases in Loudoun County
- 82 new cases in Arlington County
- 81 new cases in Henrico County
- 63 new cases in Alexandria and Hanover County
- 59 new cases in Newport News
- 56 new cases in Hampton
- 55 new cases in Stafford County
- 53 new cases in Culpeper County and Chesapeake
- 44 new cases in Richmond
- 43 new cases in Lynchburg
- 40 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 38 new cases in Montgomery County
- 33 new cases in Tazewell County
- 32 new cases in Washington County
- 31 new cases in Wythe County
- 29 new cases in Halifax County
- 27 new cases in Fauquier County
- 26 new cases in Bedford County
- 25 new cases in Danville
- 24 new cases in Portsmouth
- 23 new cases in James City County
- 22 new cases in Wise County and Campbell County
- 19 new cases in Franklin County
- 18 new cases in Frederick County, Powhatan County and Pittsylvania County
- 16 new cases in Charlottesville and Rockingham County
- 15 new cases in Carroll County and Buchanan County
- 14 new cases in Albemarle County and York County
- 13 new cases in Prince George County
- 12 new cases in Suffolk, Buena Vista and Roanoke
- 11 new cases in Manassas, Patrick County, Waynesboro and Colonial Heights
- 10 new cases in Amherst County
- 9 new cases in Pulaski County, Augusta County, Harrisonburg and Williamsburg
- 8 new cases in Henry County, Smyth County, Martinsville, King George County and Northumberland County
- 7 new cases in Shenandoah County, Russell County, Radford and Goochland County
- 6 new cases in Fredericksburg, Nottoway County, Bristol and Petersburg
- 5 new cases in Lee County, Isle of Wight County, Grayson County, Rockbridge County, Giles County, Prince Edward County and Dinwiddie County
- 4 new cases in Appomattox County, Louisa County, Galax, Charles City County and Staunton
- 3 new cases in Roanoke County, Greene County, Winchester, Fluvanna County, Fairfax, Warren County, Accomack County, Richmond County, King William County, Hopewell, Clarke County, Nelson County, Caroline County and Bath County
- 2 new cases in Scott County, Lexington, Madison County, Amelia County, Franklin, Mecklenburg County, Northampton County, Sussex County, Lancaster County, Page County and Greensville County
- 1 new case in Salem, Gloucester County, Southampton County, Floyd County, Orange County, Essex County, Botetourt County, Bland County, Buckingham County, Middlesex County and Brunswick County
- Alleghany County has decreased by one case
Monday’s total of 204,637 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 201,960 cases.
As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,180,853 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.