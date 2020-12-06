Virginia sees 3,880 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 255,053 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 6, Virginia is now reporting 255,053 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Sunday’s total of 255,053 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 251,173 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 3,880 cases:

566 new cases in Fairfax County

243 new cases in Prince William County

226 new cases in Virginia Beach

152 new cases in Arlington County

150 new cases in Henrico County

93 new cases in Nottoway County

90 new cases in Richmond

87 new cases in Rockingham County

83 new cases in Chesterfield County

79 new cases in Stafford County

78 new cases in Loudoun County

76 new cases in Chesapeake

72 new cases in Frederick County

67 new cases in Alexandria

57 new cases in Chesapeake

54 new cases in Spotsylvania County

52 new cases in Wythe County

50 new cases in Washington County

49 new cases in Hanover County and Suffolk

48 new cases in Harrisonburg

44 new cases in Danville

41 new cases in Portsmouth, Fauquier County, Culpeper County and Tazewell County

40 new cases in Albemarle County

39 new cases in Poquoson

38 new cases in Augusta County

36 new cases in Lynchburg and Smyth County

34 new cases in Hampton

30 new cases in Franklin County

27 new cases in Scott County, Wise County and Orange County

26 new cases in Buena Vista and Halifax County

25 new cases in Montgomery County

23 new cases in James City County

22 new cases in Buchanan County, Pittsylvania County, Pulaski County and Amelia County

20 new cases in Roanoke County, Prince George County and Lexington

19 new cases in Roanoke and Staunton

18 new cases in Carroll County, Russell County, Louisa County, Isle of Wight County and Henry County

17 new cases in Lee County, Charlottesville and York County

16 new cases in Fluvanna County and Accomack County

15 new cases in Bland County and Page County

14 new cases in Manassas, Fredericksburg, Amherst County, Southampton County and Mecklenburg County

13 new cases in Buckingham County, Winchester, Botetourt County, Bristol and Brunswick County

12 new cases in Bedford County, Patrick County and Gloucester County

11 new cases in Campbell County, Shenandoah County and Galax

10 new cases in Grayson County and Salem

9 new cases in Waynesboro

8 new cases in Westmoreland County, Alleghany County, Radford, Warren County and Williamsburg

6 new cases in King George County, Giles County, Rockbridge County, Martinsville, Dinwiddie County, Covington, Greene County and Franklin

5 new cases in Dickenson County, Colonial Heights, Prince Edward County, Nelson County and Manassas Park

4 new cases in Caroline County, Appomattox County, Powhatan County, Hopewell, Floyd County, Madison County, Rappahannock County, Surry County, Bath County, Lunenburg County, King William County, Middlesex County, Emporia and Essex County

3 new cases in Goochland County, Clarke County and King and Queen County

2 new cases in Richmond County, Cumberland County, New Kent County, Norton, Charlotte County, Highland County, Lancaster County, Greensville County and Mathews County

1 new death in Petersburg, Northampton County and Falls Church

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,039,787 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.