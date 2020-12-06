Virginia sees 3,880 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 255,053 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 6, Virginia is now reporting 255,053 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Sunday’s total of 255,053 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 251,173 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of today’s 3,880 cases:
- 566 new cases in Fairfax County
- 243 new cases in Prince William County
- 226 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 152 new cases in Arlington County
- 150 new cases in Henrico County
- 93 new cases in Nottoway County
- 90 new cases in Richmond
- 87 new cases in Rockingham County
- 83 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 79 new cases in Stafford County
- 78 new cases in Loudoun County
- 76 new cases in Chesapeake
- 72 new cases in Frederick County
- 67 new cases in Alexandria
- 57 new cases in Chesapeake
- 54 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 52 new cases in Wythe County
- 50 new cases in Washington County
- 49 new cases in Hanover County and Suffolk
- 48 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 44 new cases in Danville
- 41 new cases in Portsmouth, Fauquier County, Culpeper County and Tazewell County
- 40 new cases in Albemarle County
- 39 new cases in Poquoson
- 38 new cases in Augusta County
- 36 new cases in Lynchburg and Smyth County
- 34 new cases in Hampton
- 30 new cases in Franklin County
- 27 new cases in Scott County, Wise County and Orange County
- 26 new cases in Buena Vista and Halifax County
- 25 new cases in Montgomery County
- 23 new cases in James City County
- 22 new cases in Buchanan County, Pittsylvania County, Pulaski County and Amelia County
- 20 new cases in Roanoke County, Prince George County and Lexington
- 19 new cases in Roanoke and Staunton
- 18 new cases in Carroll County, Russell County, Louisa County, Isle of Wight County and Henry County
- 17 new cases in Lee County, Charlottesville and York County
- 16 new cases in Fluvanna County and Accomack County
- 15 new cases in Bland County and Page County
- 14 new cases in Manassas, Fredericksburg, Amherst County, Southampton County and Mecklenburg County
- 13 new cases in Buckingham County, Winchester, Botetourt County, Bristol and Brunswick County
- 12 new cases in Bedford County, Patrick County and Gloucester County
- 11 new cases in Campbell County, Shenandoah County and Galax
- 10 new cases in Grayson County and Salem
- 9 new cases in Waynesboro
- 8 new cases in Westmoreland County, Alleghany County, Radford, Warren County and Williamsburg
- 6 new cases in King George County, Giles County, Rockbridge County, Martinsville, Dinwiddie County, Covington, Greene County and Franklin
- 5 new cases in Dickenson County, Colonial Heights, Prince Edward County, Nelson County and Manassas Park
- 4 new cases in Caroline County, Appomattox County, Powhatan County, Hopewell, Floyd County, Madison County, Rappahannock County, Surry County, Bath County, Lunenburg County, King William County, Middlesex County, Emporia and Essex County
- 3 new cases in Goochland County, Clarke County and King and Queen County
- 2 new cases in Richmond County, Cumberland County, New Kent County, Norton, Charlotte County, Highland County, Lancaster County, Greensville County and Mathews County
- 1 new death in Petersburg, Northampton County and Falls Church
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,039,787 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.