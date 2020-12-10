WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expected to announce new coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

At 2 p.m., he’s expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday’s news conference will be his 11th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Prior to Thursday, Northam gave his last update on Nov. 18.

This was his second update since announcing new coronavirus restrictions that are now in effect across all of Virginia.

All public and private in-person gatherings are now limited to just 25 people, all Virginians ages five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.

The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room and those establishments must close by midnight.

Northam did not announce any new restrictions during his update.