Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam set to announce new coronavirus restrictions Thursday

On the same day Virginia saw its highest one-day COVID-19 case increase, Gov. Ralph Northam said he’s adding new restrictions.

13 News Now in Virginia Beach reports that Northam will hold a 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday to announce them.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

“We will take measures to mitigate the rising numbers. Everything is on the table right now, and so I will make those announcements tomorrow,” said Northam to WAVY reporter Andy Fox.

Northam previously announced more restrictions on Nov. 13.

Those included limiting all gatherings to 25 people, requiring masks for those ages 5 and up, banning the on-site sale and consumption of alcohol after 10 p.m. and having restaurants and bars close by midnight.

10 News will broadcast the governor’s news conference on-air and on all of our digital platforms.