Virginia sees 5,798 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 393,715 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of January 9, Virginia is reporting 393,715 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Saturday, across Virginia, a total of 167,425 vaccines have been administered, according to VDH.

Here’s a breakdown of Saturday’s 5,798 new cases:

565 new cases in Fairfax County

404 new cases in Virginia Beach

289 new cases in Prince William County

244 new cases in Chesterfield County

193 new cases in Arlington County

190 new cases in Henrico County

170 new cases in Norfolk

168 new cases in Alexandria

123 new cases in Rockingham County

121 new cases in Portsmouth

119 new cases in Chesapeake

116 new cases in Bedford County

105 new cases in Richmond City

104 new cases in Newport News

101 new cases in Hanover County

90 new cases in Lynchburg

81 new cases in Campbell County

79 new cases in Harrisonburg

78 new cases in Pittsylvania County

77 new cases in Lee County

67 new cases in Loudoun County and Montgomery County

65 new cases in Suffolk

63 new cases in Fauquier County

61 new cases in Albemarle County

56 new cases in Frederick County

54 new cases in Franklin County and Roanoke County

50 new cases in Wise County

48 new cases in Brunswick County

47 new cases in Amherst County

46 new cases in Culpeper County and Staunton

44 new cases in Waynesboro

42 new cases in Shenandoah County

40 new cases in Henry County and Appomattox County

39 new cases in Halifax County, Nottoway County and Orange County

38 new cases in Danville, Accomack County and Gloucester County

37 new cases in Washington County and Southampton County

36 new cases in Charlottesville and James City County

35 new cases in Hampton

30 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Dinwiddie County

28 new cases in Stafford County and York County

25 new cases in Isle of Wight County

24 new cases in Roanoke City and New Kent County

23 new cases in Louisa County, Martinsville, Lunenburg County, Tazewell County and Russell County

22 new cases in Botetourt County, Winchester and Nelson County

21 new cases in Pulaski County and Carroll County

20 new cases in Petersburg and Scott County

19 new cases in Mecklenburg County and Fluvanna County

18 new cases in Hopewell and Page County

17 new cases in Richmond County, Smyth County, King William County and Warren County

16 new cases in Giles County and Manassas

15 new cases in Colonial Heights

14 new cases in Wythe County, Radford, Rockbridge County, Prince George County and Lexington

13 new cases in Greene County

12 new cases in Bristol and Essex County

11 new cases in Goochland County, Alleghany County and Middlesex County

10 new cases in Norton, Floyd County, Lancaster County, Greensville County, Northampton County and Dickenson

9 new cases in Buchanan County and Clarke County

8 new cases in Buckingham County, Westmoreland County, Poquoson and Grayson County

7 new cases in Madison County and Caroline County

6 new cases in Salem, Sussex County, Franklin City, Northumberland County and Mathews County

5 new cases in Patrick County, Galax and Emporia

4 new cases in Covington, Bland County, King George County, Williamsburg and King and Queen County

3 new cases in Buena Vista, Manassas Park, Fairfax City and Bath County

2 new cases in Prince Edward County, Fredericksburg, Charlotte County, Charles City County and Surry County

1 new case in Falls Church

Rappahannock County and Craig County decreased by one case

Saturday’s total of 393,715 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 387,917 cases.

As of Saturday the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,494,313 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.