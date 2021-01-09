Virginia sees 5,798 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 393,715 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of January 9, Virginia is reporting 393,715 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
As of Saturday, across Virginia, a total of 167,425 vaccines have been administered, according to VDH.
Here’s a breakdown of Saturday’s 5,798 new cases:
- 565 new cases in Fairfax County
- 404 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 289 new cases in Prince William County
- 244 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 193 new cases in Arlington County
- 190 new cases in Henrico County
- 170 new cases in Norfolk
- 168 new cases in Alexandria
- 123 new cases in Rockingham County
- 121 new cases in Portsmouth
- 119 new cases in Chesapeake
- 116 new cases in Bedford County
- 105 new cases in Richmond City
- 104 new cases in Newport News
- 101 new cases in Hanover County
- 90 new cases in Lynchburg
- 81 new cases in Campbell County
- 79 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 78 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 77 new cases in Lee County
- 67 new cases in Loudoun County and Montgomery County
- 65 new cases in Suffolk
- 63 new cases in Fauquier County
- 61 new cases in Albemarle County
- 56 new cases in Frederick County
- 54 new cases in Franklin County and Roanoke County
- 50 new cases in Wise County
- 48 new cases in Brunswick County
- 47 new cases in Amherst County
- 46 new cases in Culpeper County and Staunton
- 44 new cases in Waynesboro
- 42 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 40 new cases in Henry County and Appomattox County
- 39 new cases in Halifax County, Nottoway County and Orange County
- 38 new cases in Danville, Accomack County and Gloucester County
- 37 new cases in Washington County and Southampton County
- 36 new cases in Charlottesville and James City County
- 35 new cases in Hampton
- 30 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Dinwiddie County
- 28 new cases in Stafford County and York County
- 25 new cases in Isle of Wight County
- 24 new cases in Roanoke City and New Kent County
- 23 new cases in Louisa County, Martinsville, Lunenburg County, Tazewell County and Russell County
- 22 new cases in Botetourt County, Winchester and Nelson County
- 21 new cases in Pulaski County and Carroll County
- 20 new cases in Petersburg and Scott County
- 19 new cases in Mecklenburg County and Fluvanna County
- 18 new cases in Hopewell and Page County
- 17 new cases in Richmond County, Smyth County, King William County and Warren County
- 16 new cases in Giles County and Manassas
- 15 new cases in Colonial Heights
- 14 new cases in Wythe County, Radford, Rockbridge County, Prince George County and Lexington
- 13 new cases in Greene County
- 12 new cases in Bristol and Essex County
- 11 new cases in Goochland County, Alleghany County and Middlesex County
- 10 new cases in Norton, Floyd County, Lancaster County, Greensville County, Northampton County and Dickenson
- 9 new cases in Buchanan County and Clarke County
- 8 new cases in Buckingham County, Westmoreland County, Poquoson and Grayson County
- 7 new cases in Madison County and Caroline County
- 6 new cases in Salem, Sussex County, Franklin City, Northumberland County and Mathews County
- 5 new cases in Patrick County, Galax and Emporia
- 4 new cases in Covington, Bland County, King George County, Williamsburg and King and Queen County
- 3 new cases in Buena Vista, Manassas Park, Fairfax City and Bath County
- 2 new cases in Prince Edward County, Fredericksburg, Charlotte County, Charles City County and Surry County
- 1 new case in Falls Church
- Rappahannock County and Craig County decreased by one case
Saturday’s total of 393,715 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 387,917 cases.
As of Saturday the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,494,313 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.