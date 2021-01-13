Virginia sees 4,598 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 412,545 statewide

As of January 13, Virginia is reporting 412,545 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Wednesday, across Virginia, a total of 200,402 vaccines have been administered, with 19,086 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Wednesday’s total of 412,545 cases marks an increase of 4,598 from Tuesday’s total.

Here’s a breakdown of the 4,598 new cases in Virginia:

427 new cases in Fairfax County

354 new cases in Virginia Beach

279 new cases in Chesapeake

191 new cases in Prince William County

162 new cases in Henrico County

153 new cases in Chesterfield County

140 new cases in Richmond

127 new cases in Norfolk

107 new cases in Loudoun County

94 new cases in Bedford County

91 new cases in Augusta County

83 new cases in Campbell County

80 new cases in Lynchburg

77 new cases in Frederick County

75 new cases in Arlington County

74 new cases in Newport News

71 new cases in Portsmouth

68 new cases in Stafford County

64 new cases in Spotsylvania County

63 new cases in Roanoke County

59 new cases in Alexandria

56 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Powhatan County

55 new cases in Rockingham County

52 new cases in Roanoke, Washington County and Henry County

50 new cases in Waynesboro

44 new cases in Danville

42 new cases in Franklin County

40 new cases in Shenandoah County

35 new cases in Albemarle County and Lee County

34 new cases in Staunton and Amherst County

33 new cases in Hanover County, James City County and Montgomery County

32 new cases in Smyth County and Tazewell County

31 new cases in Botetourt County

30 new cases in Hampton

28 new cases in Harrisonburg

27 new cases in Appomattox County

26 new cases in Fauquier County and Richmond County

25 new cases in Russell County

24 new cases in Carroll County and Amelia County

23 new cases in Wythe County, Charlottesville and Winchester

22 new cases in Salem and Wise County

20 new cases in Louisa County

18 new cases in Culpeper County and Nottoway County

17 new cases in Manassas, Caroline County, Isle of Wight County and Pulaski County

16 new cases in Westmoreland County and Martinsville

15 new cases in Suffolk, Page County and Scott County

14 new cases in Dinwiddie County and Gloucester County

13 new cases in Petersburg, York County, Prince George County, Warren County, Clarke County, Buena Vista and Charlotte County

12 new cases in Radford, Giles County and Prince Edward County

11 new cases in Hopewell and Grayson County

10 new cases in Rockbridge County, Lunenburg County and Patrick County

9 new cases in King George County, Halifax County, Greene County, King William County, Covington and Mathews County

8 new cases in Fluvanna County, Buchanan County, Northumberland County, Buckingham County and Lexington

7 new cases in Brunswick County and Fredericksburg

6 new cases in Dickenson County, Galax, Nelson County, Bristol, Orange County, Floyd County and Madison County

5 new cases in Goochland County, Essex County and Manassas Park

4 new cases in Cumberland County, Middlesex County, Poquoson, Southampton County, Lancaster County, Colonial Heights and Craig County

3 new cases in Greensville County, King and Queen County, Bath County and Surry County

2 new cases in Northampton County, Sussex County, Bland County, Franklin, Fairfax and Falls Church

1 new case in Emporia, Williamsburg and Norton

Mecklenburg County has decreased by four cases

New Kent County has decreased by six cases

Alleghany County has decreased by thirteen cases

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,679,103 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.