Virginia sees 4,598 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 412,545 statewide

As of January 13, Virginia is reporting 412,545 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
As of Wednesday, across Virginia, a total of 200,402 vaccines have been administered, with 19,086 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Wednesday’s total of 412,545 cases marks an increase of 4,598 from Tuesday’s total.
Here’s a breakdown of the 4,598 new cases in Virginia:
- 427 new cases in Fairfax County
- 354 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 279 new cases in Chesapeake
- 191 new cases in Prince William County
- 162 new cases in Henrico County
- 153 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 140 new cases in Richmond
- 127 new cases in Norfolk
- 107 new cases in Loudoun County
- 94 new cases in Bedford County
- 91 new cases in Augusta County
- 83 new cases in Campbell County
- 80 new cases in Lynchburg
- 77 new cases in Frederick County
- 75 new cases in Arlington County
- 74 new cases in Newport News
- 71 new cases in Portsmouth
- 68 new cases in Stafford County
- 64 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 63 new cases in Roanoke County
- 59 new cases in Alexandria
- 56 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Powhatan County
- 55 new cases in Rockingham County
- 52 new cases in Roanoke, Washington County and Henry County
- 50 new cases in Waynesboro
- 44 new cases in Danville
- 42 new cases in Franklin County
- 40 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 35 new cases in Albemarle County and Lee County
- 34 new cases in Staunton and Amherst County
- 33 new cases in Hanover County, James City County and Montgomery County
- 32 new cases in Smyth County and Tazewell County
- 31 new cases in Botetourt County
- 30 new cases in Hampton
- 28 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 27 new cases in Appomattox County
- 26 new cases in Fauquier County and Richmond County
- 25 new cases in Russell County
- 24 new cases in Carroll County and Amelia County
- 23 new cases in Wythe County, Charlottesville and Winchester
- 22 new cases in Salem and Wise County
- 20 new cases in Louisa County
- 18 new cases in Culpeper County and Nottoway County
- 17 new cases in Manassas, Caroline County, Isle of Wight County and Pulaski County
- 16 new cases in Westmoreland County and Martinsville
- 15 new cases in Suffolk, Page County and Scott County
- 14 new cases in Dinwiddie County and Gloucester County
- 13 new cases in Petersburg, York County, Prince George County, Warren County, Clarke County, Buena Vista and Charlotte County
- 12 new cases in Radford, Giles County and Prince Edward County
- 11 new cases in Hopewell and Grayson County
- 10 new cases in Rockbridge County, Lunenburg County and Patrick County
- 9 new cases in King George County, Halifax County, Greene County, King William County, Covington and Mathews County
- 8 new cases in Fluvanna County, Buchanan County, Northumberland County, Buckingham County and Lexington
- 7 new cases in Brunswick County and Fredericksburg
- 6 new cases in Dickenson County, Galax, Nelson County, Bristol, Orange County, Floyd County and Madison County
- 5 new cases in Goochland County, Essex County and Manassas Park
- 4 new cases in Cumberland County, Middlesex County, Poquoson, Southampton County, Lancaster County, Colonial Heights and Craig County
- 3 new cases in Greensville County, King and Queen County, Bath County and Surry County
- 2 new cases in Northampton County, Sussex County, Bland County, Franklin, Fairfax and Falls Church
- 1 new case in Emporia, Williamsburg and Norton
- Mecklenburg County has decreased by four cases
- New Kent County has decreased by six cases
- Alleghany County has decreased by thirteen cases
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,679,103 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.