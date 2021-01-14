Virginia sees 5,294 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 417,839 statewide

As of January 14, Virginia is reporting 417,839 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
As of Thursday, across Virginia, a total of 200,402 vaccines have been administered, with 19,086 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Thursday’s total of 412,545 cases marks an increase of 4,598 from Wednesday’s total.
Here’s a breakdown of the 4,598 new coronavirus cases:
- 629 new cases in Fairfax County
- 400 new cases in Chesapeake
- 393 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 291 new cases in Prince William County
- 171 new cases in Norfolk
- 165 new cases in Loudoun County
- 146 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 133 new cases in Henrico County
- 109 new cases in Richmond
- 100 new cases in Bedford County
- 91 new cases in Newport News
- 82 new cases in Arlington County
- 80 new cases in Alexandria
- 79 new cases in Campbell County
- 78 new cases in Stafford County
- 75 new cases in Hampton
- 74 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 71 new cases in Lynchburg
- 68 new cases in Roanoke
- 66 new cases in Rockingham County
- 59 new cases in Portsmouth
- 58 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 49 new cases in Frederick County
- 48 new cases in Albemarle County
- 46 new cases in Halifax County
- 45 new cases in Danville and Roanoke County
- 44 new cases in Augusta County and Staunton
- 43 new cases in Hanover County
- 42 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 37 new cases in Amherst County
- 35 new cases in Suffolk, Accomack County and Henry County
- 34 new cases in Franklin County, Goochland County and Shenandoah County
- 31 new cases in Tazewell County and Prince Edward County
- 29 new cases in Appomattox County
- 28 new cases in Washington County, Fauquier County, Montgomery County and Gloucester County
- 27 new cases in Culpeper County
- 25 new cases in Warren County and Powhatan County
- 24 new cases in Manassas, James City County, Petersburg, Waynesboro and Wythe County
- 23 new cases in Russell County and Pulaski County
- 21 new cases in Winchester and Lee County
- 20 new cases in York County, Wise County and Charlottesville
- 19 new cases in Louisa County, Isle of Wight County, Dinwiddie County, Westmoreland County, Buckingham County and Page County
- 18 new cases in Carroll County
- 17 new cases in Rockbridge County, Mecklenburg County and Nottoway County
- 16 new cases in Fredericksburg, Botetourt County and Grayson County
- 14 new cases in Caroline County and King William County
- 13 new cases in New Kent County, Smyth County and Radford
- 12 new cases in Madison County, Buena Vista, Lexington and Charlotte County
- 11 new cases in Nelson County, Orange County, Northumberland County, Patrick County and Amelia County
- 10 new cases in Hopewell, Buchanan County, Galax, Martinsville and Covington
- 9 new cases in Brunswick County, King George County, Fluvanna County, Bristol, Bland County and Lancaster County
- 8 new cases in Salem, Prince George County, Giles County and Emporia
- 7 new cases in Alleghany County, Northampton County, Essex County, Sussex County, Middlesex County and Mathews County
- 6 new cases in Dickenson County, Richmond County, Scott County and Colonial Heights
- 5 new cases in Greene County, Clarke County, Fairfax, King and Queen County and Surry County
- 4 new cases in Lunenburg County, Manassas Park, Charles City County, Cumberland County, Floyd County, Franklin, Poquoson, Southampton County, Bath County, Norton and Rappahannock County
- 2 new cases in Greensville County and Williamsburg
- 1 new case in Falls Church and Craig County
As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,724,777 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.