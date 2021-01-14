Virginia sees 5,294 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 417,839 statewide

As of January 14, Virginia is reporting 417,839 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Thursday, across Virginia, a total of 200,402 vaccines have been administered, with 19,086 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Thursday’s total of 412,545 cases marks an increase of 4,598 from Wednesday’s total.

Here’s a breakdown of the 4,598 new coronavirus cases:

629 new cases in Fairfax County

400 new cases in Chesapeake

393 new cases in Virginia Beach

291 new cases in Prince William County

171 new cases in Norfolk

165 new cases in Loudoun County

146 new cases in Chesterfield County

133 new cases in Henrico County

109 new cases in Richmond

100 new cases in Bedford County

91 new cases in Newport News

82 new cases in Arlington County

80 new cases in Alexandria

79 new cases in Campbell County

78 new cases in Stafford County

75 new cases in Hampton

74 new cases in Spotsylvania County

71 new cases in Lynchburg

68 new cases in Roanoke

66 new cases in Rockingham County

59 new cases in Portsmouth

58 new cases in Harrisonburg

49 new cases in Frederick County

48 new cases in Albemarle County

46 new cases in Halifax County

45 new cases in Danville and Roanoke County

44 new cases in Augusta County and Staunton

43 new cases in Hanover County

42 new cases in Pittsylvania County

37 new cases in Amherst County

35 new cases in Suffolk, Accomack County and Henry County

34 new cases in Franklin County, Goochland County and Shenandoah County

31 new cases in Tazewell County and Prince Edward County

29 new cases in Appomattox County

28 new cases in Washington County, Fauquier County, Montgomery County and Gloucester County

27 new cases in Culpeper County

25 new cases in Warren County and Powhatan County

24 new cases in Manassas, James City County, Petersburg, Waynesboro and Wythe County

23 new cases in Russell County and Pulaski County

21 new cases in Winchester and Lee County

20 new cases in York County, Wise County and Charlottesville

19 new cases in Louisa County, Isle of Wight County, Dinwiddie County, Westmoreland County, Buckingham County and Page County

18 new cases in Carroll County

17 new cases in Rockbridge County, Mecklenburg County and Nottoway County

16 new cases in Fredericksburg, Botetourt County and Grayson County

14 new cases in Caroline County and King William County

13 new cases in New Kent County, Smyth County and Radford

12 new cases in Madison County, Buena Vista, Lexington and Charlotte County

11 new cases in Nelson County, Orange County, Northumberland County, Patrick County and Amelia County

10 new cases in Hopewell, Buchanan County, Galax, Martinsville and Covington

9 new cases in Brunswick County, King George County, Fluvanna County, Bristol, Bland County and Lancaster County

8 new cases in Salem, Prince George County, Giles County and Emporia

7 new cases in Alleghany County, Northampton County, Essex County, Sussex County, Middlesex County and Mathews County

6 new cases in Dickenson County, Richmond County, Scott County and Colonial Heights

5 new cases in Greene County, Clarke County, Fairfax, King and Queen County and Surry County

4 new cases in Lunenburg County, Manassas Park, Charles City County, Cumberland County, Floyd County, Franklin, Poquoson, Southampton County, Bath County, Norton and Rappahannock County

2 new cases in Greensville County and Williamsburg

1 new case in Falls Church and Craig County

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 5,724,777 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.