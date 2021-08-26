Fourth Virginia child younger than 10 dies after contracting COVID-19

Another child in Virginia has died after contracting the coronavirus.

This child was between the ages of 0 and 9 and lived somewhere in the Northern Region of Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” said State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver. “We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”

This death is the fourth COVID-19 death of a Virginian younger than 10. The other three happened in March in the Chesterfield Health District [Covers Colonial Heights, as well as Chesterfield and Powhatan counties], in July in the Rappahannock Health District [Covers Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties] and on Aug. 19 in the Richmond and Henrico Health District.

Ad

Overall, Virginia has seen 11 total deaths of individuals younger than 20 years old.

Below is a list where the seven individuals, ages 10-19, who died from COVID-19 lived:

Chesterfield Health District

Henrico Health District

Lenowisco Health District [Covers Norton, as well as Lee, Scott and Wise counties]

Lord Fairfax Health District [Covers Winchester, as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties]

Norfolk Health District

Rappahannock Rapidan Health District [Covers Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock and Orange counties]

Southside Health District [Covers Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties]